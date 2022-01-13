Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 18.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

MAIN stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

