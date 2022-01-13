Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,876.1% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $86.33 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61.

