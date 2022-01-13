Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,224 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Terminix Global were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 984,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,961,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter.

TMX opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

TMX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

