Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 142 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $444,221.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,003 shares of company stock worth $20,301,753. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

