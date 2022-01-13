Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.