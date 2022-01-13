Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $147.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.54. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $122.99 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

