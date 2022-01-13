Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 58.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 406.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $353.82 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.43.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

