Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,053 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PROF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 20.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $208.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

PROF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

