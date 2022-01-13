Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of South State by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 998,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Shares of South State stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

