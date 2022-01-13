Raymond James Reiterates “C$6.00” Price Target for Opsens (CVE:OPS)

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

