Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Real Good Food.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Good Food (RGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.