Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.76

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 178479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REAL. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.25.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.28.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.