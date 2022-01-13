RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REAL. Cowen reduced their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

REAL stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. RealReal has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,828 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

