Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 632.44 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 2.11 -$18.24 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57% Titan Pharmaceuticals -328.67% -102.72% -70.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 127.17%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 967.96%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

