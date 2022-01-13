Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.62.

Redfin stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,266. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

