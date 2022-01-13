Redwood Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Redwood Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

