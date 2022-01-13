Reef 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.35 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $254.31 million and $28.35 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00355550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

