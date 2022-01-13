Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $87,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $622.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,642. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.68. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

