Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 486.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 50.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 487,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 163,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

