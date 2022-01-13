Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Shares Down 0.4%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.94. 76,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 135,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLXXF. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

