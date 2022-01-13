Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,359.27 ($32.02).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.58) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.22) to GBX 2,670 ($36.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,540 ($34.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of REL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,213 ($30.04). The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,197.79. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($20.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,634.82 ($35.77). The firm has a market cap of £42.82 billion and a PE ratio of 31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

