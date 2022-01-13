Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,417,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,110,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

