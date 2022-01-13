Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.92) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.50) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 632.78 ($8.59).

RTO stock opened at GBX 534.60 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 594.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 570.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.99).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

