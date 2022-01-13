Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $179.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.50 million and the highest is $181.56 million. Repligen reported sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $663.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $801.68 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen stock opened at $210.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Repligen by 2,372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

