Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $210.95

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $210.95, but opened at $217.96. Repligen shares last traded at $206.91, with a volume of 448 shares.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

