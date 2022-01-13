Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

SRC opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

