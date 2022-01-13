Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RTBRF stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $11.19.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
