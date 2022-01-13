Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RTBRF stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

