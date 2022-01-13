Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $430.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,181,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

