Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 297,663 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $917.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.