Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

