Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 64,697 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 199,927 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

RLGT opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $344.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $286.12 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.