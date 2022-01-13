Rivetz Achieves Market Cap of $226,291.48 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $226,291.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

