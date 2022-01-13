Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.
Rivian stock opened at 86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 110.41. Rivian has a twelve month low of 75.13 and a twelve month high of 179.47.
In other Rivian news, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rivian stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,931 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
