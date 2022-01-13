Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

Get Rivian alerts:

Rivian stock opened at 86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 110.41. Rivian has a twelve month low of 75.13 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian news, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rivian stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,931 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.