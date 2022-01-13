Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 83.15 and last traded at 83.76. 46,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,468,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at 86.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 110.41.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. Research analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian news, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rivian stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,931 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

