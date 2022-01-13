Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,526,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 731,716 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $554,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

