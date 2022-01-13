Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 44 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

ACN stock opened at $377.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.34. The firm has a market cap of $238.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.