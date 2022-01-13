Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $768,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.