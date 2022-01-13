Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $768,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36.

