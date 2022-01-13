Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 61.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 267,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $306.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.91 and a 200 day moving average of $307.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.