Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295,528 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 253,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,770,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 190,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,639,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $105.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $108.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.