Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.8% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

