Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.76.

HOOD stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

