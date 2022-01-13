Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HOOD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.