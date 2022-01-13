Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.32) to GBX 2,089 ($28.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.66) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.84) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($29.18) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.72) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,301.27 ($31.24).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,807.20 ($24.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,651.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,557.52. The stock has a market cap of £138.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

