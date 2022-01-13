Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) versus IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Head to Head Analysis

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royalty Pharma and IMARA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Pharma $2.12 billion 11.69 $975.04 million $1.29 31.66 IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($2.96) -0.67

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Pharma and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Pharma 34.25% 14.31% 8.76% IMARA N/A -75.23% -69.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Royalty Pharma and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 IMARA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. IMARA has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 847.55%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Royalty Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Royalty Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Royalty Pharma has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats IMARA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes royalties on approximately 45 commercial products and 5 development-stage product candidates in various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, oncology, neurology, infectious disease, cardiology, and diabetes. The company has royalties on various product, such as Cystic fibrosis franchise, including Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko/Symkevi, and Trikafta/Kaftrio; HIV franchise comprising Atripla, Truvada, Emtriva, Complera, Stribild, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Symtuza, and Biktarvy; Tradjenta, Onglyza, Kombiglyze, Galvus, Eucreas, and Nesina; Tysabri, Imbruvica, Xtandi, Promacta, Farxiga/Onglyza, Prevymis, Emgality, Crysvita, Erleada, IDHIFA, Trodelvy, Nurtec ODT, Tazverik, and Evrysdi; and other products, such as Bosulif, Cimzia, Conbriza/Fablyn/Viviant, Entyvio, Lexiscan, Mircera, Myozyme, Nesina, Priligy, and Soliqua, as well as Tecfidera, Letairis, Lyrica, Remicade, Humira, Prezista, Rotateq, and Thalomid. Royalty Pharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

