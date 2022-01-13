Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Trading Up 1.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)’s share price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBSFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a report on Friday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Rubis alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.