Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,767 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.96.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.