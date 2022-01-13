Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.