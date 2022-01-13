Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

