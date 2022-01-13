Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.52 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

