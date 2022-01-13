Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.75 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.